Seth Lugo Free Agency Update: Insider reveals new team showing 'aggressive' interest in starter 

Former San Diego Padres pitcher and now free agent Seth Lugo has reportedly attracted interest from the Kansas City Royals as a potential signing to bolster their bullpen for the next MLB season. The Royals are said to be aggressive in their search for a starting pitcher, and Lugo may turn out to be their prime target over the next few days. Having opted out of his option to extend for the 2024 season after spending last year with the Padres, Lugo could well be convinced to join the Royals before too long.

Seth Lugo was selected by the New York Mets in the 2011 MLB draft and went on to make his major league debut for them after spending five years coming through the minors. Lugo went on to become an important piece of the Mets bullpen and increased his stock in the MLB in the following years. However, he was marred by injury in the 2021 season, but made a return in 2022 and pitched a combined no-hitter against the Philadelphia Phillies as a relief pitcher.

At the end of the 2022 season, Lugo signed a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the San Diego Padres, with the option to extend the following year. However, he chose to opt out of the extension and become a free agent at the end of the season. While Lugo spent the bulk of his time with the Mets as a relief pitcher, he did well in a starting role with the Padres and will be looking for a multi-year contract as a central part of a major league bullpen.

Seth Lugo and Royals could be a match made in heaven

Both Seth Lugo and the Kansas City Royals have had their challenges to overcome in the past few years and could well have a symbiotic relationship in the future. The Royals are in desperate need of a starter while Lugo proved in his last season with the San Diego Padres that he can be a capable and dependable starter for any team in the MLB.

