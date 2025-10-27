Shane Bieber’s wife Kara Maxine enjoys sun-soaked family downtime ahead of Game 3

Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber and his wife, Kara Maxine, are in California for the AL Pennant-winners' next set of World Series games against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kara shared a picture of their flight from Toronto after the Blue Jays suffered a 5-1 defeat in Game 2 of the World Series at Rogers Centre on Saturday.

The Blue Jays pitcher's wife shared a glimpse of their downtime after reaching California on Sunday. In one of the pictures, the family of three enjoyed their time by a pool. Kara held their son, Kav McClain, born in March, along with Shane in the picture.

"Naps by the pool, so needed," Kara captioned her story.

She also shared a mirror selfie before her dinner date in one of her stories, captioning it:

"Early dinner. We're in bed by 7:30 pls."

Kara shared a picture of the Hideaway, a Mexican steakhouse located in Beverly Hills.

The Blue Jays will play the next three games at Dodger Stadium before the best-of-seven series returns to Toronto for the final two games (if needed).

Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber will start World Series Game 4 against Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani

The Blue Jays have named their starters for Game 3 and Game 4 at Dodger Stadium. Three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer will be taking the mound on Monday in hopes of restoring Toronto's lead, while Shane Bieber will be on the mound for Game 4.

Scherzer will be up against Dodgers ace Tyler Glasnow, who has not started any postseason game for the team, making two appearances from the bullpen this October.

Meanwhile, Bieber will be up against Japanese two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani, who pitched six scoreless innings in his last outing from the mound against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series.

With two of the most experienced pitchers on the mound, the Blue Jays will be hoping for positive results in the next two games.

