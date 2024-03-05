"Shocked and appalled" - Yankees fans throw sarcastic jibes at Josh Donaldson as he crowns 2015 Blue Jays as his best team ever

Josh Donaldson announced his retirement after a tough two-year stretch that capped off what was otherwise a very solid career. He had a few really great seasons and was part of a few really good teams during his 13 big-league seasons.

According to him, the best team that he was on was the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays. That team had a really electric playoff run in the American League and it was the team with which he won his lone MVP award.

That has New York Yankees fans laughing. Some of them sarcastically mentioned the abysmal 2023 squad that missed the playoffs for the first time in a long time.

They were bad, Donaldson was bad and injured, and the third baseman was eventually DFA'd. Others think the 2022 Yanks, which went to the ALCS and won 99 games, are a valid answer here.

Most Yankees fans did not enjoy Donaldson's tenure with the team. He struggled to recapture his offensive form, hitting just below average in 2022 before falling off a cliff in 2023.

His defense was great but it wasn't enough to offset the offensive lack, and he was eventually DFA'd and signed with the Milwaukee Brewers. Evidently, none of that compares to his special season and run with the 2015 Toronto Blue Jays.

While it's over and done now, a ton of New York Yankees fans never liked Josh Donaldson in pinstripes. Following his trade from the Minnesota Twins, fans were unhappy.

Yankees fans cheered the end of Josh Donaldson's tenure

Despite the fact that he had hit 36 home runs the year prior, some didn't feel like he could repeat that at age 36. His expensive salary didn't help, either. So when he struggled, he couldn't win over those fans and everyone eventually turned on him.

An injury-filled campaign in 2023 was enough for the Yanks to admit defeat and move on from the third baseman, who would go on to retire after the season concluded.

