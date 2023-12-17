Earlier this week, the LA Dodgers introduced Shohei Ohtani at a news conference at Dodger Stadium. ShoTime received the highest individual player contract in U.S. sports history, at a whopping $700 million over ten years. Add the stipulated deferments to the mix, and it turns into an outrageous contract.

Many fans believe Ohtani might have already started training at his new home. This is because of a video circulating on social media, which shows a player in the OF at Dodger Stadium running around and training. Fans are sure it's their ballclub's new two-way phenom getting ready to make an impact next season.

"Fresh off of signing his $700 million contact with the team, Shohei Ohtani appears to already be working out at Dodger Stadium! : Warren Kwong (footage captured while picking seats for the season)" - DodgersNation

Fans on X expressed their love for Shohei and voiced their urgency to watch him take it to the dirt with the Dodgers uniform on.

Shohei Ohtani hopes to win many accolades with the LA Dodgers

After the 2023 MLB season, Shohei Ohtani signed a record-breaking ten-year, $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers. In a season that ended on September 3 due to an oblique injury, he led the AL with 44 home runs and hit .304 with 96 RBIs. He also had eight triples and 20 stolen bases.

"Shohei Ohtani is the American League Hank Aaron Award winner!" - MLB

Before rupturing his right elbow's ulnar collateral ligament on August 23, the right-hander was 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound. He also struck out 167 and walked 55 in 132 innings.

He underwent elbow surgery, so he won't be able to pitch. The two-way ace will bolster the already scary LA Dodgers squad in the hopes of winning many trophies.

