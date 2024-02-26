Shohei Ohtani Dodgers Debut: Club confirms date for $700m superstar's first game in blue

Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has settled in with the Los Angeles Dodgers and is on the cusp of making his debut for them in the Cactus League. On Tuesday, the star player will play as a designated hitter against the Chicago White Sox.

The game will take place at the Camelback Ranch and will be Ohtani’s first in the Dodgers’ uniform since arriving on a $700 million deal this offseason. The 29-year-old signed a 10-year deal, said to be the largest sports contract in history.

This will also be his first game since undergoing right elbow surgery in September. As part of his recovery, he will not play as a pitcher in 2024 but is expected to return to pitching in 2025.

Shohei Ohtani has been preparing for the upcoming season with his new team by practicing batting and also facing live pitching. The three-time All-Star is adjusting to life with the Dodgers after spending six seasons with the Angels, and fans are excited to see him play for his new team.

The Dodgers start their 2024 season with a two-game series against the San Diego Padres on Mar. 20-21 in Seoul. During his time with the Angels, the two time AL MVP player had a 3.01 ERA with 608 strikeouts across 481.2 innings.

“I think we’re right on schedule”- Shohei Ohtani seems confident for upcoming season

The two-way superstar recently talked about his progress for the upcoming 2024 season and preparation for the regular season opener in South Korea. Shohei Ohtani expressed confidence for the new season, adding that his recovery is on schedule.

“I think we’re right on schedule, which is a really good thing, and my body is reacting really well so far,” said Ohtani (via SportsNet LA).

In preparation for the upcoming season, the superstar plans to complete 50 at bats during the preseason. He also said that that he has more than enough time to prepare for the game against the Padres.

