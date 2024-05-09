Shohei Ohtani gambling controversy: U.S. attorney's office reveals exploitation of accounts, $60,000 dental check cashed by Ippei Mizuhara

The US Department of Justice announced on Wednesday that Shohei Ohtani's ex-interpreter Ippei Mizuhara will plead guilty to charges of bank fraud and false tax returns. Additionally, it was revealed that a transaction of $60,000 was allegedly made by Ohtani for some dental work for the interpreter, which was ultimately deposited to the latter's personal bank account.

Mizuhara has also allegedly bought around $325,000 worth of baseball cards with money from Ohtani's account between January and March this year.

Ippei Mizuhara first met Shohei Ohtani when the two-way star was coming up the ranks in the NPB in Japan. After forming a close friendship, Ohtani brought Mizuhara with him when he came to the MLB in 2018. Since then, the pair have always appeared together, until the interpreter was charged with several allegations in a gambling scandal in March this year.

What first started as illegal gambling allegations and gave way to a federal investigation, has now resulted in one count of bank fraud of almost $17 million and one count of subscribing to a false tax return against Mizuhara. While he is set to plead guilty to both charges, they carry a maximum of 33 years in prison sentence together.

Moreover, some other details that have been revealed by the District Attorney's office's findings are that Mizuhara allegedly bought almost $325,000 worth of baseball cards this year.

Another allegation is that he used Ohtani's card to pay for $60,000 worth of dental services while taking a check for the same amount from the MLB star and depositing it in his own account. His arraignment is scheduled for 14 May.

Ippei Mizuhara allegedly made payments to 'Real Housewives' star in gambling scandal

In recent reports, there have been allegations against "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Ryan Boyajian in relation to the Ippei Mizuhara case. In his plea agreement, Mizuhara has admitted that he started using funds from Shohei Ohtani's bank account to pay for his gambling debts in 2021 and has since stolen almost $17 million of the MLB player's money.

Mizuhara's chief bookmaker has since been identified as Mathew Bowyer, who ran an illegal operation. Latest findings now reveal that Boyajian was a close associate of Bowyer and at least one of the payments made by the ex-LA Dodgers interpreter account was to the TV star's account.

