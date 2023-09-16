Shohei Ohtani Injury Update: Angels GM suggests surgery is imminent, reveals why two-way phenom's locker was cleared out

News of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani clearing out his locker on Friday spread like wildfire. It was reported that he would be shut down for the season after going on the IL with an oblique issue.

Given he is being shut down for the season, Ohtani packed his stuff to prepare for an elbow procedure. General manager Perry Minasian stated that he does not know when that procedure will be.

Many believed he was clearing out his locker in frustration and was done with the organization. However, Minasian stated that Ohtani would return with the team for the remaining home games.

Ohtani has not pitched since August 23 and has not been in the lineup since September 3. His presence has certainly been missed, as the Angels have looked like a shell of themselves over the last few weeks.

All eyes will be on Shohei Ohtani in the offseason

The Angels were hoping to turn the page and be a contending team this season in hopes of re-signing Ohtani. Unfortunately, they will miss the postseason yet again. The last time this organization made the playoffs was the 2014 season.

Shohei Ohtani may have played his last game with the Los Angeles Angels. In the offseason, he will be a free agent and has expressed his desire to play for a contending team.

Some teams have already hinted at trying to take a stab at landing Ohtani in the offseason. Insiders for the New York Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers have all but confirmed these teams will be calling Ohtani when the season ends.

Some other teams tied to the two-way phenom are the Chicago Cubs, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Baltimore Orioles. However, you can expect nearly every team to try and plan to sign Ohtani.