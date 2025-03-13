Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts & others all smiles as Dodgers set off for Tokyo Series

Shohei Ohtani and his LA Dodgers teammates were all smiles as they set off for Asia ahead of their Tokyo Series showdown against the Chicago Cubs.

Ad

The Dodgers' account on X (formerlty Twitter) posted photos of Ohtani, along with teammates Teoscar Hernandez and Mookie Betts, among others, boarding a flight from the Dodgers’ spring training facility in Arizona as the team made its way to Japan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The caption reads:

“See you soon, Japan!”

In addition to Shohei Ohtani, Japanese star pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki are expected to make an appearance during the series. While Ohtani will likely appear as the designated hitter, Japanese fans hope to see Yamamoto and Sasaki take the mound.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Cubs feature Japanese players Shota Imanaga and Seiya Suzuki.

The Cubs and Dodgers will play two games at the Tokyo Dome — the first on March 18 and the second on March 19 — to officially open the MLB season.

Ad

Shohei Ohtani and LA Dodgers excited about Opening Day in Tokyo

The strong connection between Japan and the Dodgers extends beyond having superstar Shohei Ohtani on the team. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, who was born in Japan, expressed his excitement about opening the season in Tokyo.

MLB.com quoted Roberts as saying:

“This is one of the most exciting Opening Days I’ve ever had -- from a player to a coach to a manager -- opening up the season in Tokyo. My aunts, my uncles, my cousins are all gonna be able to see. I love the country of Japan.”

Ad

“I’m very excited about it. And I will say this, I really hope the people in the States learn from the people in Japan, how they treat people. In Japan, there’s just a lot of respect, and people are kind. And for us to go over there into their country, I’m very honored. Very honored.”

Ad

Similarly, Yoshinobu Yamamoto expressed his excitement, stating via a translator:

“Obviously, all the Japanese fans must be really excited to have us back in our native country. What we can do for them is get ourselves ready as much as possible and perform the best over there for them."

The Dodgers look to start their World Series title defense on the right foot, while the Cubs aim to establish themselves as contenders this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback