Shohei Ohtani News: Dodgers star confirms back discomfort was temporary scare, ready to pinch-hit in series finale vs. Padres

Shohei Ohtani is not playing in the finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sunday. Both teams have one win each, and this game will decide who’ll take the series.

Will Smith took Ohtani’s place as the designated hitter, while Austin Barnes catches in place of Smith. The decision came as Ohtani’s back tightened up, following his pregame routine Saturday, with Enrique Hernandez pinch-hitting for him.

Ohtani could pinch-hit Sunday if needed.

“Shohei Ohtani said he started feeling discomfort in pregame workouts and it got worse over the course of the game. But he feels better today and that he could pinch-hit if needed. Went through his normal pregame routine today without issue,” Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reported on social media.

Ohtani went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in Saturday’s 5-0 win over the Padres. In his last four games, he went 2-for-13 without recording an RBI. Even so, Ohtani still leads the National League in hits (56), double bases (15), batting average (.352), SLG (.667), OPS (1.090) and total bases (106).

Shohei Ohtani may reportedly leave his two-way style, MLB insider claims

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani hasn’t been on the mound since September. His second Tommy John surgery will prohibit him from pitching until at least 2025.

Ohtani has thrown pitches as his rehab routine continues. However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported if Ohtani switched to outfield and gave up on pitching to focus solely on hitting that wouldn’t affect his value to the team.

“If the Los Angeles Dodgers ask Shohei Ohtani to give up pitching and be an everyday outfielder in the future, two persons familiar with Ohtani’s thinking say he’d likely be amenable," Nightengale reported.

“Ohtani obviously loves hitting, and is perhaps the best in the game to do it, but those close to him say that he doesn’t have the same passion for pitching as hitting. He does both simply because he can do it.”

Ohtani is in his first year of the 10-year, $700 million contract with the LA Dodgers. Dodgers fans are hoping to witness his two-way play in the coming years. However, as much as they want him back on the mound, fans also love watching Ohtani going yard.

