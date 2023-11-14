When Shohei Ohtani's one-year, $30 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, the writing was on the wall. Now, the final dagger has been driven through the heart of any remaining hope that Angels fans had that the two-way superstar would stick around.

The Angels' one-year, $20.325 million qualifying offer was officially regretted by Shohei Ohtani on November 14. This means that the star has the green light to pursue some big-monied deals.

"Shohei Ohtani rejected the Angels qualifying offer, as expected. They can still re-sign him but they get a draft pick if they don’t." - Jeff Fletcher

The reason for Ohtani choosing to depart the Los Angeles Angels are varied. For one, the team has not made the postseason since 2014, three years before Ohtani even came to MLB. The presiding theory is that the 29-year old wants to go somewhere where he can win.

Secondly, penny-pinching within the Angels organization has done no favors for themselves. With three-time MVP winner Mike Trout still under contract with the team until 2031, the resources are stretched thin. The front office could only barely offer two thirds of Ohtani's 2023 salary.

So, the quetion of the year remains - where will Ohtani go? While the question is far from answered, each week seems to bring with it new rumors. The Cubs, Mariners, and even the Toronto Blue Jays have been the focus of rumors.

Wherever he ends up, everybody knows that Shohei Ohtani wants to go to a team with a chance of winning. While the AL MVP-presumptive has, in the past, commented on his preference to stay on the West Coast, it appears as though Ohtani is more concerned with the quality of his new team than the geographic location thereof.

""Shohei Ohtani is probably less concerned about geography and more concerned about the quality of the team he is going to." (via @jonmorosi)" - SleeperMLB

What's next for the Los Angeles Angels in the post Shohei Ohtani era?

Even with Mike Trout and Ohtani, the Angels struggled to muster any good seasons. Now, staring down the canvass of irrelevance, the cash-starved front office will need to get creative. Whether that means rallying around Trout or cutting everything down and starting anew, there are certainly more questions for the Angels than there are answers at this stage. All we know is that Ohtani's eventual contract will far exceed a meagre $20 million.