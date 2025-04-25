Shohei Ohtani receives fans' support after Dodgers manager Dave Roberts' surprise criticism

Shohei Ohtani is coming off a historic season with over 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases. He was the National League MVP and is projected to win another one this season, but he's been off to a slightly slow start.

Ad

He does have six home runs, but he's hitting .261 with only eight RBIs and an OPS of .848. Pretty much all of those offensive numbers are off his usual pace, and he's not pitching yet, either.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was critical of Ohtani. He believes the slugger is trying to be too aggressive right now and is trying too hard to make things happen. The surprise criticism drew the ire of fans.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"I think baseball is hard. Shohei will be fine," one added.

"I don’t think he is 100% after his off season surgery," another justified.

"3 games is 'slump' for him, where he still got hits and still scored runs and got on base?" one questioned.

Other fans agreed with Roberts' assessment, though.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"F*****g 2-3ks every game, yeah it’s an issue wtf do you expect," another complained.

"Shohei's swinging and missing a lot rn. It's like he's trying to smack the h**l out of the ball but it's not working out for him. He probably should calm it down a bit," one said.

Ad

"He is trying too hard swinging at everything. How about take a walk now and then instead of swinging for something that isn’t even near you," another stated.

Despite the slow start, Ohtani still has 0.6 fWAR, which is on pace for a four-win season despite being a DH. That's low for Ohtani, but it would still be a quality season for most others.

Ad

What did Dave Roberts say about Shohei Ohtani?

Shohei Ohtani is three for his last 21. He had a chance in the sixth inning to do some damage and undo his struggles, as the Los Angeles Dodgers had two on and two out against the Chicago Cubs.

Shohei Ohtani has struggled (Imagn)

Ohtani came up short, and the Dodgers lost by a run despite three hits from Mookie Betts. Dave Roberts was critical of Ohtani in that spot, via Dodger Nation:

Ad

“He had a fastball to hit and just got too big with the swing. Where all you need is a base hit right there. I think a little bit this series, and even that last game in Texas when he came back, there was a little over-aggressiveness. The swing is a little bit longer than it typically is."

The manager said the former Los Angeles Angels star might be "trying too hard," but he knows there are times when Ohtani gets himself out instead of taking a walk.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zachary Roberts Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.



Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.



Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again. Know More