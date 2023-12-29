Shohei Ohtani has become a significant figure in America’s favorite sport. While Japan has given many stars to Major League Baseball, Ohtani is arguably the best among them. He recently signed a 10-year deal worth $700 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, making him the highest-valued athlete in all sports.

A documentary about his journey, titled "Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream," directed by Toru Tokikawa, was released on ESPN+ on Nov. 17. The documentary features in-depth interviews with coaches, players, managers and mentors who have influenced him throughout his career.

Even before joining MLB, Shohei Ohtani was considered a prodigy by fans and experts alike. In the documentary, he shares his reasons for choosing baseball.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"That's the fundamental reason why I play baseball. When it comes down to it, even though baseball is my profession, that's not all it is to me. It's more than a career. Whether it is playing a catch or hitting a pitch, it's what I love to do,” Ohtani said during an interview.

"My love for the sport is what has driven me to this point. Baseball has given me a purpose. It's become a way of life. And this sentiment defines who am I today. "

Shohei Ohtani joined MLB in 2018 and became the Rookie of the Year. Since then, he has made three All-Star appearances, won two Silver Sluggers and earned two MVP honors.

The only thing missing from Ohtani's impressive resume is a championship ring, and he hopes to achieve that goal with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Reports suggest that Ohtani also influenced the negotiation of Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow to join the team.

Life of Shohei Ohtani before joining MLB

Shohei Ohtani was born in Oshu, Iwate, Japan in 1994. He was the youngest among three children of the Kayoko and Tori Otani family. Ohtani showed his talent in sports from an early age and pitched a 99 mph fastball as an 18-year-old high school pitcher during Summer Koshien.

During the 2012 18U Baseball World Championship, Ohtani had a 0–1 win-loss record with 16 strikeouts, eight walks, five hits, five runs, and a 4.35 ERA in 10.3 innings pitched.

When Ohtani announced his desire to play in MLB rather than Japan, multiple teams showed interest. However, the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters decided to draft him as a first-round pick in 2012. After exclusive negotiating, he finally decided to join the Fighters and spend some time in the Japanese league before going to the major league.

Expand Tweet

Ohtani had several All-Star selections in NPB and also won the Rookie of the Year award. He was the league's most valuable player in 2016. He wore the number #11 when he played with the Fighters and later chose to wear #17 when he joined the Los Angeles Angels in 2018.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.