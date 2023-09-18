Shohei Ohtani's injury and subsequent absence had ripple effects in his home country Japan. As reports suggest, Japan's international broadcast corporation stopped airing the Los Angeles Angels games after they realized their star homeboy will not return to the lineup this season anymore due to injury.

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation, also known as Nippon Hoso Kyokai (NHK), is the primary broadcaster for international Japanese stars around the globe.

With Shohei Ohtani, the NHK used to keep a camera on him all the time. They regularly broadcast all of Halos' games. But now, with Ohtani's season-ending injury, they have stopped their telecast.

Ohtani suffered a serious injury in his pitching arm during his start against the Cincinnati Reds last month. That rendered him out for pitching duties for the rest of the season.

Further agony came when the two-way player was removed from the lineup completely after suffering an oblique strain during batting practice before a game against the Baltimore Orioles two weeks back. It has now been confirmed that the Halos DH will be missing the rest of the season.

In this context, NHK decided to cut short any more of the Angels' games for the current season. It is expected that if Ohtani plays elsewhere next season, the NHK will broadcast that particular club's games in their home country. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their opinions.

Shohei Ohtani is truly a cultural phenomenon

Shohei Ohtani's lack of playing time has resulted in a morose atmosphere in the baseball community. Unsurprisingly, Ohtani's fans in Japan have also been worried about how he is holding up against such barriers.

But if this instance of the broadcast is to suggest anything, the 29-year-old two-way player has broken barriers when it comes to bridging the gap between Japan, the USA, and the entire baseball community.

The ripple effects of Ohtani's injury are being felt throughout and his free agency will easily be the most talked about event in the sport for a long time.