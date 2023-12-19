The craze over Shohei Ohtani's move to the Los Angeles Dodgers continues as the player is honored with a second mural in the city just days after joining his new team. It is the biggest contract that has ever been signed in the MLB, a whopping $700 million over ten years, and has left fans in the city thrilled. However, the second mural was met with mixed reactions from MLB fans on social media, with some applauding it and others thinking it was too much too soon.

Shohei Ohtani had the entire MLB world in suspense for over a year as he saw out his contract with the Los Angeles Angels in the 2023 MLB season. In the six years he has spent in the MLB, the 29-year-old has established himself as a once-in-a-generation player with the two-way prowess in the modern game.

He has won the AL MVP twice but has failed to make it to the playoffs even once, making his departure from the Angels very much expected.

After signing with the Dodgers, two murals of the star have already been made in the city, the latest one made by Venice-based artist Gustavo Zermeno Jr. The mural is made outside The Oceanview Liquor store in Hermosa Beach, whose owner is a proud Dodgers fan and is honored to have the Japanese star's mural outside his store.

However, not all fans were impressed with the move.

Tyler Glasnow confirms Shohei Ohtani's video message helped him choose the Dodgers

Soon after signing Shohei Ohtani in a record-breaking deal, the Los Angeles Dodgers got straight to reinforcing the rest of their team, with particular emphasis on pitchers. They made a strong push for Tyler Glasnow and managed to secure him through a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Glasnow has now revealed that Shohei Ohtani sent him a video message that played a significant role in him signing for the Dodgers. The two players make promising additions to a team that is built with the sole purpose of winning the World Series.

"It definitely added a lot of points for me to go to the Dodgers," Glasnow said (via ESPN). "It was awesome. He just said he wants me to come on the team and hopes to hit some home runs for me and join me on the pitching staff the following year."

"I just want to pick his brain and know what he's learned. He just seems like such a cool dude and probably one of the best baseball players to ever live. I want to be on a field with that guy."

