On September 16, the Angels announced that Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the IL with an oblique injury. With mere weeks left in the season, the ailment will close the book on the phenom's campaign.

Although the Angels are 13.5 games back of the third and final AL Wild Card spot, the news comes as a devastating blow to fans. Ohtani, a two-way sensation, was shut down from throwing on August 24 after suffering a UCL tear.

At the time of his removal from the pitching corps, the 29-year old owned a 10-5 record, alongside a 3.14 ERA and 167 strikeouts over the course of 132 innings. While his pitching numbers are strong to be sure, it has been his hitting this season which has truly been sensational.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Angels announce that Shohei Ohtani has been placed on the injured list with an oblique injury and will be out for the remainder of the season." - Los Angeles Angels

With a slashline of .304/.412/.654 this season, Shohei Ohtani currently leads MLB in triples, home runs, walks, and total bases. Even with his season cut short, many believe that the Los Angeles Angels superstar could still win his second career AL MVP Award. Ohtani, also a 2018 Rookie of the Year, won AL MVP honors in 2021.

However, the bigger question regarding Shohei Ohtani is his future with the team. Due to an apparent hesitance from Angels ownership to lock Ohtani down to a long-term deal, his one-year, $30 million contract will expire after the season.

Expand Tweet

"Shohei Ohtani's season is over. Congratulations on an MVP season!" - Codify

Coupled with the fact that the Angels have not made the postseason since 2014, many believe that Ohtani is looking out for greener pastures, and the Los Angeles Dodgers have been identified as prime contenders.

Shohei Ohtani is very unlikely to ever play for the Angels again

For months, the conclusion that Ohtani will be leaving the Angels has been all but a certainty. Now, the realization that Angels fans may never see him appear for their side ever again is really sinking in. Some now believe that the team's other superstar, Mike Trout, may be on the move soon as well.

When Ohtani declares free agency at the end of the season, it is expected that he may gain contract offers in excess of $500 million. With the league's deep-pocketed teams likely already frothing at the mouth, Angels fans may just have to cut their losses sooner than they expected.