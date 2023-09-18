Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: New York Mets emerge as possible destination for impending $600,000,000 free agent, per MLB insider

The New York Mets could be a big player in the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. They're not contending and they're not on the West Coast, which are two things that hamper their chances of signing him.

Nevertheless, one MLB insider believes the Mets could be a team to watch.

John Harper of SNY reports:

"If the Japanese superstar is willing, every baseball person I spoke to fully expects that owner Steve Cohen would make the biggest offer, even if Ohtani won’t pitch in 2024 and even though the Mets have indicated they may not be all-in next season after their sell-off at the trade deadline."

The Mets have shown, under Steve Cohen, that they're willing to spend. If Shohei Ohtani will consider moving to the East Coast, there's a very good chance that Cohen throws whatever money he has to at the Los Angeles Angels star to get him in Citi Field.

That may require $600 million, as the star is going to be the most expensive player in baseball history, but the Mets are willing to spend.

Can the Mets get Shohei Ohtani?

A rival team's executive said of Shohei Ohtani:

"I’d have to believe their thinking changes if Ohtani tells them he’d come to New York. He’d make their offense above-average with the potential to be better than that if their young guys produce. Then you go spend on pitching -- sign a starter and trade some prospect capital for another, then beef up the bullpen and you’ve got a legit contender.

Could the Mets land Shohei Ohtani?

"I can’t even imagine what the payroll would be in that case, since they’re still paying off the (Max) Scherzer and (Justin) Verlander contracts, but Cohen is obviously willing to do whatever it takes. I don’t know if Bellinger would have quite the same effect, but he’d impact their offense enormously as well."

The Mets will be big players in free agency in all likelihood. They're a year removed from 100 wins and have pieces on the team. They need an overhaul, but that can easily happen in one offseason if you're willing to spend. Clearly, the Mets are.