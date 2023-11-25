Shohei Ohtani Trade Update: MLB analyst separates one team from the chasing pack to land coveted Japanese star

The biggest story of the offseason is where Shohei Ohtani will sign. He is the biggest free agent on the open market and will change whichever organization he decides to go to.

While the Dodgers seem to be the frontrunners to sign the two-way phenom, one MLB analyst believes he may surprise people. Andy McCullough of The Athletic thinks Ohtani may join the Texas Rangers.

"Ohtani has never really done what folks expect him to do. Who knows? Could be fun. He's never played in the postseason in the majors, and Texas could take him higher" said McCullough.

The Rangers are coming off a World Series title year, and that alone could attract Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani has yet to make the postseason in his six seasons with the Angels.

How would Shohei Ohtani fit in Texas?

There is no question that the Texas Rangers likes to spend money in the offseason. This team signed Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Jacob deGrom, and Max Scherzer over the last two seasons.

The Rangers already have a power-hitting lineup behind Seager, Semien, Adolis Garcia, and Evan Carter. Putting Ohtani in that mix will give them their best shot to repeat as World Series Champions in 2024.

Scherzer and Andrew Heaney are slated to become free agents following the 2024 season. So, Ohtani's return to the mound in 2025 would fit their rotational needs moving forward.

However, Ohtani has stated his desire to remain on the West Coast. This is why many believe he will sign with the Dodgers relatively soon.

Ohtani is the biggest free agent to hit the open market in quite some time. The Rangers will certainly have their work cut out for them if they want to get aggressive in the Ohtani sweepstakes.

