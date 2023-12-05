Shohei Ohtani Winter Meetings: Yankees GM Brian Cashman admits to speaking with two-way phenom's agent

With the Winter Meetings underway, the Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes are the biggest talking point among general managers in Nashville. He is the biggest free agent on the market and has started meeting with teams this week.

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman stated on Tuesday that they have already met with the two-way phenom. They join the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays, who met with the superstar recently.

The Yankees are not considered a finalist to sign Ohtani, but that is not stopping them from doing their due diligence. They are expected to be big spenders over the winter whether they sign Shohei Ohtani or not.

The superstar could decide his fate relatively soon. On Sunday, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Ohtani could choose his next team within the next week or so.

Who should feel good about their chances of signing Shohei Ohtani?

One of the favorites to land Shohei Ohtani is the Los Angeles Dodgers. They have already met with him in LA for two to three hours; he is the team's top priority. Ohtani has stated a desire to stay on the West Coast, and signing with the Dodgers would allow him to do so.

Another team to watch out for is the Toronto Blue Jays. They met with the two-time AL MVP on Monday at the team's Florida complex. In recent weeks, they have aggressively pursued Ohtani and emerged as frontrunners.

Toronto is in win-now mode, and Ohtani would boost the team's lineup. He would look great alongside Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

While Ohtani will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season, that has not stopped teams from being interested in him. Watch for Ohtani to make a decision sometime soon.

