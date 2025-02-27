Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto & Roki Sasaki spread smiles in Dodgers must-see team snapshot

The Los Angeles Dodgers have strengthened their fan base in Japan considerably by signing Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki to their roster over the past two offseasons. The three players had not lined up for the same team since they won the 2023 World Baseball Classic with Team Japan.

Ad

Since neither Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, nor Roki Sasaki is fluent in English, the Dodgers have to employ a separate entourage to help them with communication and provide other assistance. Ohtani is known to be able to chat with his teammates in English, but Yamamoto and Sasaki cannot.

(Image Source: Instagram)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The three Japanese stars showed their gratitude for this special caretaking staff by posing for a photograph with them.

Ad

Trending

Shohei Ohtani shared the image on Instagram on Wednesday evening. The picture included Will Ireton, posing in the lower-right corner of the group photo, the present Los Angeles Dodgers interpreter for Shohei Ohtani. The former interpreter and personal friend of the three-time MVP, Ippei Mizuhara, was dismissed from the role following allegations of bank fraud and tax evasion.

The photograph also included South Korean second baseman Hyeseong Kim and his interpreter. The Dodgers had signed Kim to a three-year, $12.5 million contract at the start of the year, with the deal also containing a two-year team option.

Ad

FOX Sports names Shohei Ohtani as best athlete in L.A.

Ohtani is working on returning to the pitching mound this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Earlier this week, FOX Sports named Shohei Ohtani as the biggest athlete in Los Angeles. That is a mighty honor for the reigning National League MVP, considering L.A. is home to six major sports franchises, putting him ahead of his former Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout and even NBA superstar LeBron James.

Ad

According to the list, the two-way superstar occupied the top spot, followed by the Los Angeles Lakers pair LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Mike Trout was in fourth place, even though he has barely been on the field in the past 18 months or so, with Mookie Betts completing the top five.

L.A. Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was handed the sixth spot, with his Chargers counterpart Justin Herbert in seventh. Freddie Freeman is the third Dodgers player on this list in eighth position, with Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua and Clippers guard James Harden finishing ninth and 10th, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback