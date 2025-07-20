"Shooting for your dreams" - Aaron Judge reveals the life lesson he hopes to pass on to his daughter

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and his wife, Samantha Bracksieck, welcomed their baby girl, Nora Rose, on January 27, 2025.Just months later, the first-time father was asked a very important question at the MLB All-Star red carpet at The Battery Atlanta. 11-year-old interviewer, Tayleen Biggs, interviewed Judge and asked him some hard-hitting questions.“You're an All-Star and now a first-time dad, congratulations by the way,” Biggs said. “What's one thing you hope your little one learns from watching you?”Judge was taken aback a little. But he appreciated the question from the 11-year-old.“That's the best question I've had today,” Judge said and smiled warmly. “I just hope she learns the importance of hard work, treating people the right way and just always having fun and shooting for your dreams.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe video was posted on July 18 via Taylen Biggs' official account. The caption read:&quot;Big swings, big energy ⚾️💥 The MLB All-Star carpet was serving looks and legacy, and I had the mic to catch it all.”Biggs also interviewed the likes of Fernando Tatis Jr., Francisco Lindor and Manny Machado at the red carpet.Aaron Judge's biggest blessing, Nora RoseAaron Judge calls his nearly six-month-old daughter the biggest blessing of his life. In an interview with People, he talked about his daughter:&quot;She’s sleeping through the night, which not many babies do. It’s been a blessing so far. I’ve loved every day of it.&quot;New York Yankees v Atlanta Braves - Source: GettyJudge also customized his glove in pink as a tribute to Nora. He had &quot;Nora Rose&quot; stitched in purple.The baseball star also wears a personalized diamond pendant engraved with her name and birthdate. In the same interview with People, Judge shared how his daughter motivates him to move on from tough battles quickly:&quot;You strike out and then come home and see that smile, and it helps you turn the page a little quicker.&quot;Since Judge stepped into the second half of the 2026 season, the 33-year-old has already scored 28 home runs and driven in 70 RBIs. He draws his greatest strength from home — the hope of teaching his daughter the importance of hard work and the value of little things.