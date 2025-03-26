"Shows how bad the Angels are"- Fans roast Halos front office after inclusion of Ryan Johnson in Opening Day roster

Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Angels included right-handed pitcher Ryan Johnson in their Opening Day roster even though he hasn't played a minor league game yet. The 22-year-old is rated as the No. 7 prospect in the Angels organization, as per MLB Pipeline.

MLB fans were surprised by the news coming out from the Angels camp and shared their reactions on social media. Many lambasted the Angels front office, saying that it reflects the sorry state of the franchise.

Ryan Johnson was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft as the 74th overall pick, receiving a $1.5 million signing bonus. However, he didn't make his minor league debut after pitching 106 innings for Dallas Baptist last year.

"We believe he's going to be a starter eventually," said Angels general manager Perry Minasian. "I'm very strong on that. There's tons of examples of guys who have broken in the bullpen and eventually started."

Fans shared their reactions to the announcement on X.

"This shows how bad the Angels are," wrote one.

"Angels always do this s***, and it’s so weird," said another.

"Worst run organization in baseball strikes again," one posted.

There were plenty of sniding remarks at the Angels on X.

"Nobody does this more than the Angels," wrote another.

"Surprised they didn’t pick a fan to start opening day," another said.

The Angels have the longest playoff drought in the MLB, since 2014. They had the fourth worst record in the majors, ending in last place in the American League West with a 63-99 record.

"It never even crossed my mind": Ryan Johnson on making the Angels Opening Day roster

Ryan Johnson is the No. 7 prospct in the Angels organization (Image Source: IMAGN)

Following his selection to the Opening Day roster for the Los Angeles Angels, Ryan Johnson is set to become just the third player this century to make his MLB debut without making a minor league appearance.

Only 23 players have skipped the minors entirely before their big league debut, with Mike Leake and Garrett Crochet being the only players to do so in over two decades.

"Not even now do I really think it's possible," Johnson told reporters after learning the news. "There wasn't ever a point where I was like, "I'm close. I think I'm there." It never even crossed my mind."

Ryan Johnson is expected to line up in the Angels bullpen featuring Kenley Jansen, Ben Joyce and Ryan Zeferjahn. He had an impressive spring training, striking out 10 batters in 11 innings, including Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

