“Signing with the White Sox or Nationals is like purgatory”; “That is insulting” - MLB fans react as Washington sign Paul DeJong to a 1-year, $1M deal

The 2025 Major League Baseball season starts on March 18, but some veteran free agents are still looking for a job. That was the case for Paul DeJong until this weekend, when he finally signed a deal with the Washington Nationals.

The 31-year-old had a solid 2024 season, but his market just never developed in a way that would see him get a big offer. Bob Nightengale delivered the news of his signing and that post on X brought some interesting fan reactions on Sunday.

Signing a one-year, $1 million contract is much lower than what the infielder was hoping to land, and some fans agreed.

"That is insulting" -@2wo_BX

Several other fans agreed with this take, and couldn't believe that DeJong didn't get a better offer.

"Who is his agent" -one fan commented

"Bargain deal" -another fan commented

Instead of simply commenting about DeJong taking a bargain deal to sign with the Washington Nationals, other fans talked about the lack of success of his new team.

"Signing with the White Sox or Nationals is like getting sent to purgatory." -@HopefulCubsFan_

Other fans chimed in with a similar take, and some also mentioned their projected finish in the NL East division.

"The Nationals are a joke. The NL East runs through ATL" -One fan commented

"Looks like another mid season trade is in order" -Another commented

Paul DeJong praised by Kansas City Royals GM

Paul DeJong has bounced around throughout his career and finished the 2024 season with the Kansas City Royals. The Kansas City Royals targeted him for a specific reason and his play on the field didn't have much to do with it.

JJ Picollo is the Kansas City Royals executive vice president and general manager, and he spoke about adding DeJong on the "Foul Territory" podcast on August 2.

"He understands Bobby Witt Jr. is our shortstop, he's going to play third base, and we're working him out at second base." -JJ Picollo on DeJong.

Paul DeJong will now try to play well for the Washington Nationals and be a solid presence in the clubhouse. If he plays well in the first half of the season, there is a good chance he will be traded again.

