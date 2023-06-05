During the Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays game on Saturday, veteran radio announcer Joe Castiglione accidentally used a phrase to activate Siri, Apple's virtual assistant. The incident provided the game commentary with a humorous twist and had Castiglione and his coworkers in stitches.

As the tension on the field intensified, Castiglione described the action, saying, "So first and second, still only one out for Jose Siri." He was referring to the talented outfielder for the Tampa Bay Rays. Little did he know that the two magical words that activate Siri on Apple devices—"Hey, Siri!"—sound very similar to the combination of "Jose Siri."

The Siri app on Joe Castiglione's iPhone unexpectedly came to life, interrupting the broadcast and making his co-commentator and producer laugh out loud. As Castiglione's voice described the game, Siri's unexpected commentary filled the booth for a brief moment.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Many of Joe Castiglione's followers responded to his unexpected run-in with Siri on Twitter:

Debbi Taylor @debbiwtaylor 🎙️ twitter.com/SoxBooth/statu… WEEI Red Sox Network @SoxBooth Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate https://t.co/Ft0tmxIYNn This is hysterical! A good laugh to break up your day!🎙️ This is hysterical! A good laugh to break up your day! ❤️⚾️🎙️👇 twitter.com/SoxBooth/statu…

steve o'grady @sogrady WEEI Red Sox Network @SoxBooth Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate Joe Castiglione accidentally sets off iPhone Siri after announcing Jose Siri stepping to the plate https://t.co/Ft0tmxIYNn to be fair, this is a much more legitimate accidental triggering of siri than i'm used to twitter.com/SoxBooth/statu… to be fair, this is a much more legitimate accidental triggering of siri than i'm used to twitter.com/SoxBooth/statu…

Joe Castiglione a legendary voice in sports broadcasting

Joe Castiglione in Cleveland Guardians v Boston Red Sox

Joe Castiglione, who has been in the sports broadcasting industry for over 40 years, has developed a loyal following. Thanks to his distinctive voice and fervent commentary, he has become a recognizable figure for Boston Red Sox fans.

Castiglione has experienced a lot of memorable moments throughout his career. The most notable was his "Can you believe it?" call during the team's historic 2004 World Series victory.

Castiglione's journey began in 1979, when he accepted his first major position as a sportscaster in Cleveland. He quickly demonstrated his talent and love for the profession while commentating on games for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Cleveland Indians. He also covered sports for WKYC-TV.

He broadened his skill set by commentating Milwaukee Brewers games for the pay-cable network SelecTV in 1981.

Castiglione began working with the legendary Ken Coleman on the Red Sox broadcast team in 1983. He became a crucial component of the team's radio broadcasts, capturing the thrill of every game for listeners.

After Coleman's retirement in 1989, Castiglione took on a larger role as the team's lead radio announcer alongside Jerry Trupiano.

In 2022, he was honored for reaching his 40th year as a Red Sox broadcaster. His contributions were recognized at a pregame ceremony at Fenway Park, where baseball legend Roger Clemens presented him with a plaque.

Joe made the decision to cut back on his workload this season. He will be calling just 81 games as the primary announcer in order to spend more time with his family.

Poll : 0 votes