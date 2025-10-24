“So much bigger than baseball” - Fans send love and prayers as Dodgers’ Alex Vesia leaves World Series roster to be with pregnant wife Kayla

As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare for this season's World Series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday, the NL West team received some worrying news for its bullpen.

According to an announcement by the team on Thursday, the Dodgers will be without left-handed reliever Alex Vesia for the first two games of the Fall Classic. The Dodgers reliever has left the team to join his pregnant wife, Kayla, for a "family matter"

“It’s with a heavy heart that we share that Alex Vesia is away from the team as he and his wife Kayla navigate a deeply personal family matter. The entire Dodger organization is sending our thoughts to the Vesia family, and we will provide an update at a later date,” the Dodgers announced in a statement.

Fans reacted to the Dodgers reliever's absence over a family matter.

"Hoping that everyone is safe & healthy & everything turns out to be alright. i hope none of them feel obligated to explain what’s happening & that whatever’s going on, everyone is okay. keeping the vesia family in my prayers, this is so much bigger than baseball."

"The game is secondary to family. From #BlueJays fans and your neighbours to the North, we will keep the Vesia family in our prayers."

"It doesnt matter whether your a Dodger fan or a Padres fan, We are all on the same team of life. Sending prayers to Alex and Kayla Vesia that this turn out okay and God wraps their family in protection and love."

"My prayers go out to Alex and Kayla. Times like this when you realize baseball after all, is just a game and that real life will always take priority. I wish the Vesia family nothing but the best and will be hoping for the best possible outcome."

"Prayers from the Toronto and Canadian fans."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts exploring options replace Alex Vesia

With Alex Vesia reportedly out for the first two games of the World Series, the Dodgers could turn to All-Star closer Tanner Scott, who has not been part of the roster in the last two series due to an injury.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the team are exploring options to fill the gap in their bullpen.

“I think right now, we're in the mode of trying to understand the process, the rules, a way that we could sort of try to navigate the roster,” Roberts said. “So I think we have a little bit of time (10 a.m. ET, Friday) to finalize our roster.

"But, yeah, we're going through the process of trying to backfill his spot on the roster. … Honestly, I think we're just going day-to-day with really no expectations.’’

Vesia has appeared in seven of the Dodgers' 11 postseason games and has been a crucial part of the bullpen.

