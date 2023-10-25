Pitcher Zac Gallen's reply to a Philadelphia Phillies fan after the Arizona Diamondbacks' stunning win in the NLCS decider has been making the rounds on social media.

After clinching the NLCS against the Phillies, the Diamondbacks have proven that they're not to be underestimated. Their triumph was only made sweeter by besting the Phillies in two consecutive wins on the road.

D-backs pitcher Zac Gallen took to social media to respond to a Phillies fan who had underestimated him. Gallen's sharp retort was met with widespread laughter on X (formerly Twitter), even prompting the fan to switch his account to private mode.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After Tuesday's game, a Phillies fan highlighted Gallen's 0-2 record against the team, even though the D-backs won the NLCS. Gallen responded by sending a Google screenshot of Phillies spring training tickets. It was a subtle but sharp reminder that the Phillies' season had come to an end.

In the caption, Gallen wrote:

"Make sure to get those tix for your next game."

The reaction to his reply has been overwhelmingly positive. Many have cited it as poetic justice for a team widely underestimated and dismissed by critics throughout their playoff journey.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Philadelphia faithful are known for their passionate, sometimes overzealous support. They were handed a reminder that baseball is a game where fortunes can change in the blink of an eye.

D-backs' Zac Gallen is set to start Game 1 of the World Series vs. Rangers

Arizona Diamondbacks have named right-hander Zac Gallen as their Game 1 starter for the World Series against the Texas Rangers. The game is scheduled for Friday in Arlington, Texas.

Despite Gallen's rocky postseason stats—a 5.24 ERA over four games—the Diamondbacks will hope he returns to his regular season form.

During the regular season, Gallen was a workhorse for Arizona. He led his team in wins, becoming a central figure in the D-backs' rotation. However, he stumbled in the NLCS, giving up five home runs in just 11 innings against the Phillies.

Across his career, Gallen holds a 1-1 record with a 3.57 ERA against the Texas team. He'll need to bring his A-game as he faces Rangers' ALCS hero Adolis Garcia and stars like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers, setting up an intriguing pitching duel for what promises to be an electrifying Game 1.