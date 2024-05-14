An on-field incident has caused major trouble for the Philadelphia Phillies, as their star player Bryce Harper has been excluded from Tuesday's lineup. The Phillies announced before the game that Harper is suffering from migraines following an unintentional incident involving New York Mets' catcher Tomas Nido during yesterday's game.

On Monday, in the first game between the Phillies and Mets at Citi Field, Bryce Harper came to the plate with two outs in the first inning. After the first pitch, Nido directly hit Harper’s helmet in his attempt to return the ball to the Mets’ ace, Sean Manaea.

Bryce Harper stepped out of the box immediately following Nido's throw. But he returned and hit a single. That was his only hit of the day in five at-bats. In the extra inning, he became the second base runner and scored a run, which won the game for the Phillies on Monday.

For today’s lineup, Alec Bohm took his place on first base, and there is no further news on how severe that is or how much he’ll be out of the lineup. This made fans pick their social media to criticize Harper for missing a game for a minor setback.

“Softest player in league history, not to mention completely ringless,” a fan commented.

“No way that little soft toss did anything. Is Bryce just a big baby?” a fan tweeted.

“I fw Bryce but there’s no way this little accident caused that much of a reaction, and having migraines has nothing to do with this lol,” a fan replied.

As shown in the video, the ball gazed at Bryce Harper’s helmet bill, so it’s unclear whether it actually hit his head. However, even if it did, that should not cause him a migration, as per fans:

“Nailed? That was the softest impact that can happen,” a fan commented.

“You don't get a migraine from that,” a fan replied.

“It didn’t even hit him in the head it got the bill of the helmet,” a fan tweeted.

Phillies eye victory to seal the series in the absence of Bryce Harper

The Philadelphia Phillies currently hold a two-run lead in their second game against the New York Mets at Citi Field as they head into the top of the eighth inning. If they maintain this lead, the Phillies will secure a series win.

If things go well, it'll be the Phillies' 30th victory, solidifying their position as an NL East pennant contender. The Mets, on the other hand, will drop to 19-22. They still have a game left in the series after this game ends.

As far as Harper goes, he has contributed 29 RBIs, 23 runs and nine home runs this season. He has a stat line of .259/.381/.496 while maintaining a .877 OPS. In his last five games, he went 4-for-21, scoring a single RBI while striking out seven times.

