The New York Yankees had a tough series against the Houston Astros. They struck out 35 more times than Houston did. Nobody in their lineup played up to their potential.
Superstar Aaron Judge went 1-16 in the series. The fans at Yankee Stadium got so frustrated with Judge that they started to boo him. This has people around the league believing that the fan base in New York could potentially drive some free-agent signings away.
"More than one player has told his agent this week that playing at Yankee Stadium was an unusually brutal experience. It was hard to believe for many teamates that fans booed Aaron Judge," said MLB insider Andy Martino
It has always been known that New York is a tough place to play in. The fans have high expectations for the team. This has never been a secret.
Fans don't believe they should take the blame if the team fails to sign some key free agents this offseason. They believed that they had every right to boo the performances that they were watching on the field.
"Sounds like they're all just sensitive," one fan said.
"Reminder that Jeter and Mariano were also boo'd and we never saw this reaction from it," said another.
Fans don't understand how anybody could have cheered for this team this series. They fell apart and their star players failed to show up. Fans want these players to be held accountable and if the organization doesn't do it, they will.
The New York Yankees have a lot of decisions to make this offseason
The New York Yankees have a couple of decisions to make and it starts in the front office. General manager Brian Cashman's contract is up and there is talk around the league that he is expected to be back next season.
If Cashman comes back, that almost guarantees that manager Aaron Boone will be back as well. Boone has two more years left on his current contract with the team. Some fans were hoping that the team would start fresh with a new manager next season.
Another decision the organization has to make is how they will retain Aaron Judge. They will offer Judge one of the top contract offers. Will that be good enough for him or has he had enough of New York after getting booed in the ALCS?
It will be an interesting offseason for the New York Yankees.