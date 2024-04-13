Spencer Strider Injury: Braves dealt major blow as 2023 NL strikeout champ sidelined for rest of season after UCL surgery

On Apr. 13, the Braves provided a crucial update pitcher Spencer Strider's condition. After exiting his Apr. 5 start with elbow soreness, fans of the NL East club received the news they were dreading.

After being sent to Dallas-based surgeon Dr. Keith Meister for an MRI, it was determined that Strider would need internal brace surgery. After undergoing the procedure on Apr. 12, the Braves announced that Strider would be out for the remainder of the 2024 season.

"Spencer Strider miss the remainder of the 2024 season after undergoing internal brace surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow" - Bally Sports: Braves

News of Strider's surgery comes as a massive blow to the postseason aspirations of the Atlanta Braves.

Last year, Spencer Strider's 20 wins and 281 strikeouts led the National League in both categories. Now, with their rotation already struggling, pushing forward without one of their best starters will be a profound challenge.

The Braves have a cumulative ERA of 5.01, which places them 24th out of 30 teams. Although aces like Max Fried and Charlie Morton appear to have put their injury issues behind, substituting an arm like Strider's would be no easy feat.

""I feel really bad for him. He's a kid that does everything right and loves to compete." Braves manager Brian Snitker reacts to the update on Spencer Strider's right elbow" - Bally Sports: Braves

Although Strider was nothing short of phenomenal last season, the 25-year-old struggled mightily in his two starts of 2024 before health issues sprang up.

On March 29, the Ohio-native surrendered two runs in five innings to the Philadelphia Phillies before coughing up five runs in four innings against the D-Backs a week later. Strider will head to the long-term IL with a 7.00 ERA.

Spencer Strider health update confirms worst fears of Braves fans

After his uncharacteristically poor showing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Apr. 5, rumblings began within the organization that something might be quite wrong.

Speaking to CBS after Strider left the game with discomfort, Braves manager Brian Snitker said:

"I thought it was just one of those nights, then (Strider) came in and was complaining about his elbow. ... He was uncomfortable with how it was feeling"

The Braves have lost one of their top players, but for a team that won 100 games last season, finding solutions to problems has become a focal point of their strategic outlook.

