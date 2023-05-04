The St. Louis Cardinals' season is going from bad to worse. A ninth-inning meltdown on Wednesday saw the club relinquish their early lead and lose 6-4 to the Los Angeles Angels.

The team is languishing in last place in the National League Central with a 10-21 record and are already 10 games behind the Pittsburgh Pirates.

After losing three straight games to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Cardinals are on the verge of being swept for the second time in a span of a week. They have lost five straight and are 2-8 in their last 10 games.

Fans took to Twitter and were clearly frustrated after the team dropped another close game.

Skeet57 @DaleLindhorst67 @Cardinals Stopped watching. This is a free fall. High school pitchers might be a better choice at this point @Cardinals Stopped watching. This is a free fall. High school pitchers might be a better choice at this point

The decline of this talented St. Louis team is one of the biggest talking points of the 2023 season. There were high hopes for the team after winning the division last season. The club now has the worst record in the National League and the third worst record in the MLB.

The club has been poor on both the offensive and defensive fronts. They have allowed 147 runs so far, which ranks them 20th in the league. They rank 27th in opponents batting average with teams hitting .269.

The offense is averaging just 4.1 runs per game and the team as a whole ranks 16th in the league in home runs with 34.

Manager Oliver Marmol of the St. Louis Cardinals reacts toward umpire Dan Iassogna #58 after ejecting Willson Contreras #40 at T-Mobile Park

Facing 2021 American League MVP Shohei Ohtani was always going to be a difficult task, but this was a game the Cardinals let slip away. The Angels ace tied his career high with 13 strikeouts on the night.

That took his career total to 500. He became only the second player in NL/AL history to record over 500 strikeouts and 100 home runs in his career, alongside Babe Ruth.

An RBI double from Willson Contreras and a two-run homer from Dylan Carlson in the fourth inning gave St. Louis a slender 4-3 lead. They managed to hold on until the bottom of the ninth inning when Jake Lamb and Mike Trout came through with back-to-back homer runs.

The late rally seemed to deflate the home crowd. The St. Louis Cardinals were desperate to break their four-game losing streak. They will look to avoid a sweep on Thursday in the final game of the series.

