As the MLB trade deadline for the 2023 season approaches, the St. Louis Cardinals are poised to drop some position players in exchange for some young pitchers to bolster their bullpen.

In the first half of the season, it has become clear that St. Louis have a surplus of young position players while they lack depth in their bullpen. One MLB insider reports that the Cardinals are already in talks with the Seattle Mariners for a trade to bring in a young and promising pitcher. Fans were encouraged by the news and took to social media to voice their sugeestions.

Morosi notes that George Kirby is “off limits” in these trade discussions. The #STLCards are open to moving young position players for young pitching and they’ve discussed potential trades with the #Mariners , per @jonmorosi Morosi notes that George Kirby is “off limits” in these trade discussions. The #STLCards are open to moving young position players for young pitching and they’ve discussed potential trades with the #Mariners, per @jonmorosi.Morosi notes that George Kirby is “off limits” in these trade discussions.

ojdefdidit @ojdefdidit @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I'll take Gilbert or Castillo. Sewald is a little iffy but I don't think he'll be a step down as far as the bullpen goes. He's had some rough outing lately too so could help trade value. @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I'll take Gilbert or Castillo. Sewald is a little iffy but I don't think he'll be a step down as far as the bullpen goes. He's had some rough outing lately too so could help trade value.

Ry @ryan_staiger @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I don’t see the Mariners doing this unless there’s more coming back their way. Every young starter they have should be a high price. @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I don’t see the Mariners doing this unless there’s more coming back their way. Every young starter they have should be a high price.

J̷a̷k̷e̷_ @jsmizzyy @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi Bryan Woo could be enough to make me watch again @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi Bryan Woo could be enough to make me watch again

John Ryan @bluesmoke052 @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I live in Washington, been saying all year Logan Gilbert should be our target. Seattle needs position players, Cards have an abundance. @MLBDeadlineNews @jonmorosi I live in Washington, been saying all year Logan Gilbert should be our target. Seattle needs position players, Cards have an abundance.

The St. Louis Cardinals have several young position players which they can move in order to add to their pitching depth. Lars Nootbar, Logan Gorman and Dylan Carlson are all young players with high value who would fetch a good player in return.

The Seattle Mariners, on the other hand, have pitchers like Walter Ford, Emerson Hancock and Logan Gilbert, who are all pitchers that will interest any team in the league.

However, the Mariners have made it clear that George Kirby is not among the pitchers that are available for a trade. Still, that leaves several names which may interest the Cardinals.

The name which has fans the most excited is Logan Gilbert and a move for him would indeed be a sensible one for St. Louis. However, while only time will tell what unfolds this month, fans have no shortage of opinions on social media.

"Nootbar, Gorman and Carlson are trade pieces. Keep Donovan, Edman and Walker," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"Logan Gilbert come on down," added another.

Rumors suggest a major shakeup for the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of deadline day

The next three weeks will be crucial for MLB teams to decide what their rosters will look like in the second half of the season. With many rumors flying around, one is concerning the St. Louis Cardinals being keen on a firesale to replace a large portion of the squad.

While talks with the Seattle Mariners may be ongoing in the search for young pitchers, there may be more changes in store for the St. Louis outfit.

