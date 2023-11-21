The St. Louis Cardinals have continued to rebuild their pitching rotation by signing veteran starter Kyle Gibson. The veteran pitcher and the Cardinals reached an agreement on a one-year contract valued at $12,000,000, which also includes a team option for the 2025 season.

Entering the offseason, one of the main objectives for the St. Louis Cardinals was addressing their depleted pitching rotation. Although there are still several All-Star starting pitchers available, the team has opened to sign veterans Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn relatively early in free agency.

Although the moves do provide the team with some steady veteran production, the pair of pitchers has left fans feeling a bit disappointed. With huge-name pitchers such as Blake Snell and Sonny Gray remaining on the open market, fans were hoping that management would go all-in on landing one of them.

Even though there is still a possibility that the team pursues the likes of Sonny Gray, adding Gibson and Lynn has helped the club bring in a proven, albeit aging pitcher. These additions have left many fans questioning the approach of the franchise, as the team is far from the contender that many had hoped for.

Some of the more disgruntled fans have taken their frustrations to social media with some completely writing off the team's General Manager Mike Girsch and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. Others have simply said that the team is going nowhere with the duo remaining in the front office.

The signings of Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn will likely not be the final moves of the offseason

Even though fans feel a bit uninspired by the free agent signings of both Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn, they will more than likely not be the final moves of the club this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals have been heavily linked to several star pitchers, including the aforementioned Sonny Gray.

According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale, the St. Louis Cardinals entered the offseason as one of the top contenders to sign the former Minnesota Twins' All-Star pitcher. If they are able to land him, perhaps some Cardinals fans will be less disappointed at the additions of Gibson and Lynn.

