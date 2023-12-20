"Stay as long as you want king" - Pirates fans fired up as Andrew McCutchen announces stay in 'Wolf of Wall Street' style

Fans reacted to five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreeing a one-year, $5 million deal. The 2024 season will be McCutchen's 11th year in Pittsburgh.

McCutchen announced the deal on Instagram, likening his position to Jordan Belfort from the movie The Wolf on Wall Street. In the scene, DiCaprio, who plays Belfort, refuses to leave his trading company.

Andrew McCutchen is coming off a solid 2023 season with the Pirates. He appeared in 112 games, compiling a .256/.378/.387 slash line with 12 home runs and 43 RBIs.

Re-signing McCutchen is great for Pittsburgh, who has something special developing. With players like Oneil Cruz, Ke'Bryan Hayes and Endy Rodriguez, it's not a roster to overlook anymore.

"From all Pirates fans, stay as long as you want, king" one fan posted.

"What's not to like about this" another fan posted.

Pittsburgh fans are ecstatic about the team re-signing Andrew McCutchen. He's an absolute fan-favorite in Pittsburgh.

This reunion has long been expected this offseason. McCutchen is an icon in Pittsburgh, and many believe that this is where he will retire once his playing days are over.

From Oneil Cruz to Andrew McCutchen, injuries plagued the Pirates in 2023

The Pirates got off to a hot start at the beginning of the 2023 season. They quickly took sole possession of first place in the National League Central with a 20-8 record. Unfortunately, they lost the top spot in the division and played catch-up the rest of the year.

Things started to spiral when Oneil Cruz fractured his left fibula in the ninth game of the season against the Chicago White Sox. It would cost him the rest of the year, and he was a difficult player to replace.

In May, the team only managed one series win. The losing streak caused Pittsburgh to lose control of the division as they ended the month with a 28-27 record.

The next month, they went on a 10-game losing streak, bringing their record to 39-42. It was enough for the fanbase to lose all postseason hope.

That month, outfielder Bryan Reynolds was placed on the IL with a back injury. Later in September, Andrew McCutchen's season was cut short after partially tearing his left Achilles tendon.

If the Pirates want to make some noise in the 2024 season, they must stay healthy.

