“Strip this win from the Cubs”; ”Where the catchers supposed to catch it then?” - MLB fans in splits as controversial out prevents game-tying run

The Chicago Cubs recorded a 1-0 victory over the New York Mets on Wednesday to take the lead in their series, but a controversial call in the ninth left MLB fans divided over the decision.

The incident occurred in the dying moments of the game when the Mets' Pete Alonso was tagged by catcher Miguel Amaya, who appeared to be blocking the runner. While the Mets then challenged the call, the decision on the field stood, despite some clear evidence.

This has divided MLB fans across social media, who had plenty to say about the incident and the rules of the game.

“Strip this win from the Cubs,” wrote one fan on Twitter. ”Where the catchers supposed to catch it then?” added another.

"Clearly a violation," wrote @TropixOfficial on X.

"These all look Photoshopped," added @MLBONFAX.

"Mendoza was 100% right," wrote @FinsRuinedme.

"If this is legit, what are we doing?" wrote @IslandTyme787.

"Alonso has plenty of room to get his hand in," wrote @WetRipley911.

"In other words, it's rigged," wrote @iYess_Hou.

The Cubs started their four-game series against the New York Mets with a 3-1 win, but the Mets fought back with a 4-2 victory in the second game. However, Chicago has now retaken the lead after a Pete Crow-Armstrong sacrifice fly in the fifth won the game.

The game ended in a controversial call in the ninth inning when Pete Alonso was picked off at home plate. The Mets' challenge was overruled by the decision on the field, leaving the baseball world divided on the call.

Cubs starter Shota Imanaga set MLB first since 1945

New Cubs pitcher Shota Imanaga has had an impressive start to his MLB career, going 5-0 in his first six starts with an ERA below 1.00. He is the first player to achieve this feat since Dave Ferriss did it with the Boston Red Sox in 1945.

The Japanese pitcher shut out the New York Mets offense over seven innings, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out seven. He currently has a 0.78, the lowest in the major leagues.

