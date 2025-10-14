  • home icon
  "Stunning" - Josh Naylor's wife Chantel reacts to Alek Thomas' fiancee Kailey McCaffrey's romantic photoshoot

By Harshita Jain
Published Oct 14, 2025 14:36 GMT
Josh Naylor with his wife Chantel. Alek Thomas with his fiancee Kailey McCaffrey.
Seattle Mariners first baseman Josh Naylor's wife, Chantel Collado, reacted to Alek Thomas' fiancée, Kailey McCaffrey's, couple photoshoot. McCaffrey posted a romantic carousel on her Instagram on Monday.

The photo featured her dressed in a white flowy dress, while Thomas wore an off-white shirt rolled up and paired with tan pants.

"Lover," McCaffrey wrote.
Collado dropped a one-word reaction.

"Stunning," Collado wrote.
Josh Naylor's wife, Chantel, reacts to Kailey's post.
Collado is a professional singer of Bachata and Latin pop. Some of her released songs were "Tu Princesita," "Re y Tu No Seras" and "Mentiras Baratas." She has Dominican roots, and her family introduced tropical music genres like merengue, salsa and bachata at an early age.

"I grew up watching my father on stage as a director, musician, and singer," Collado said in July, via International Salsa Magazine. "From a very early age, I went on stage and sang with him. My brother is also a musician, so I think it just was natural for me."

She started writing songs with her brother when she was 14 and decided to seriously continue it at 15.

Josh Naylor's wife, Chantel, marked his achievement in the ALCS game

Josh Naylor's wife, Chantel Collado, shared an image from the Mariners' Instagram story. It featured the first baseman hitting two homers in Seattle's 10-3 victory over the Blue Jays in Game 2 of the ALCS on Monday. The Mariners are two wins away from their first World Series appearance.

He addressed the media after the game.

"I've gotten so many compliments from friends who have watched me play or ex-teammates I've played with or even just opponents who I'm playing against, like, how awesome it is in Seattle and how cool the fan base is and how they just ride-or-die Seattle, and it's super awesome to be a part of," Naylor said.
Collado posted an Instagram story, expressing how proud she was of her husband.

"Proud of you, baby," Collado wrote.
Josh Naylor's wife, Chantel, shared a story.
Naylor proposed to Collado in a San Diego beach during a Guardians road trip. They got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot last Jan. 4 at Paramount Event Space in Ontario.

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain

Harshita Jain is an enthusiastic U.S. sports division writer with a passion for bringing live games to life through words. She analyzes key elements of high-stakes moments, breaking down game-changing rules that shift momentum. A philosophy graduate, Harshita brings depth and insight to her analysis. She delivers sharp and engaging coverage, whether it’s the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the intense drama of the Super Bowl, or the thrilling buzzer-beaters of the NBA Finals. Her unique storytelling style captivates audiences. When she is not working, she enjoys soccer and often plays badminton in her backyard.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
