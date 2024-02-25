"Superteam can’t beat the Angels" - Fans aim jibe at Dodgers' failure to defeat Los Angeles rivals in Spring Training game

While the LA Dodgers' much anticipated Spring Training started with two wins against the San Diego Padres ahead of the weekend, they were held to a 7-7 tie by the LA Angels on Saturday. It was the first Cactus League game for the Angels, and they proved that they can keep up with the most expensive team in the MLB.

Despite the fact that there is still considerable time before the start of the regular season, the 7-7 tie encouraged fans to write off the newly assembled superteam.

The Angels started the scoring in the game with a triple from outfielder Jo Adell, and they went on to take a healthy 4-2 lead by the end of the sixth inning. Adell is looking at a crucial season in which he will try to establish himself in the lineup and put on a good showing.

The Dodgers fought back in the eighth inning, scoring five runs to take the lead for the first time in the game. However, the Angels proved that they had more to offer and tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with a two-run home run from Jason Martin. Neither team scored in the ninth inning, which meant that the game ended in a 7-7 tie.

MLB fans across the country took the chance to take a jibe at the Dodgers for failing to beat their LA rivals despite their huge spending in the offseason.

"Superteam can’t beat the Angels," wrote one fan on Twitter. "At least we didn’t lose," added another.

Dodgers free agent Kike Hernandez expected to make a decision shortly

The LA Dodgers have been one of the most active teams in the MLB over the offseason this year. While they have spent over a billion dollars on superstar free agents, they have also made several minor moves and tweaks wherever needed. They have also re-signed a host of their players who entered free agency, with the exception of utility man Kike Hernandez.

He has grown to be a fan favorite over the years, and many are eagerly awaiting him to re-sign with the team. MLB's Mark Feinsand reports that Hernandez is expected to make his decision by Monday.

