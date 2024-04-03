“Superteam and can’t even get a run” - Yankees fans disheartened as offense shuts down against the Diamondbacks

The New York Yankees suffered their first loss of the 2024 season on Tuesday, April 2. The Arizona Diamondbacks beat them with a score of 7-0.

The Yankees were on a five-game winning streak leading up to Tuesday's matchup, a feat they had achieved just four times in the franchise’s history. But even then, their offense wasn't consistent enough and it became more evident against the Diamondbacks.

Several fans reacted to the game's result on the New York Yankees' Twitter account.

They were naturally upset about the loss but some were still optimistic of a swift comeback.

“Superteam and cant even get a run Im crying,” a fan said.

“Usually you have to lose one game, and well I’m glad thats out of the way. But this is the best day for negative Yankees fans. It’s fine just rebound tomorrow with Rodon on the mound, and let’s hope the umps are fair this time,” another fan said.

“Hate to say it but after sotos double play the game felt dead and team had no energy,” another comment read.

“Stanton and Judge have been completely useless through 6 games. Move them down the lineup!!!” a fan commented.

“You can’t win all the games, you’re surely going to lose several of them,” a reply read.

Here are some other reactions on X:

The defending NL champion Arizona Diamondbacks have won four out of their six games this season so far.

“We’re going to keep working” - Nestor Cortes on Yankees first loss of the season

The Yankees have largely managed to start the season well without their ace Gerrit Cole. However, Nestor Cortes, who has filled in for Cole, has not contributed much to the team in his first two starts.

Talking after the latest defeat, Cortes said:

“We’ve been coming from behind a couple times this year already. As for me, I can’t put my team in a hole that early, that often. We’re going to keep working and keep going back at it and tomorrow’s another day,” Cortes said (via New York Post).

Cortes has given up six runs, eight hits and two walks in the first inning of this season so far, while in the other eight innings, he’s only allowed one run, five hits and two walks.

