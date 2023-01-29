The Tampa Bay Rays are close to reaching an extension with utility infielder Yandy Diaz. The deal is a three-year, $24 million contract with an option for 2026.

Diaz and the Rays were gearing up for arbitration after not being able to close out on a deal after the season. They'll avoid arbitration if the two sides can get a deal done.

Diaz has spent the last four seasons with the Rays. Last season was pretty good for the Cuban slugger. He slashed .296/.401/.423 with nine home runs. Diaz played in 137 games last season, a career-high.

He's been a utility man for the Rays. Diaz has appeared at DH, first, second, and third base. Fans don't want to lose a player like that.

"I'm extremely surprised and happy about this. I honestly had prepared myself for 2022 being Diaz's last year with the Rays and kept waiting for the trade to happen," one fan explained.

"W," another fan tweeted.

The Tampa Bay Rays have reached extensions with pitchers Jeffrey Springs and Peter Fairbanks recently. Fans like the trend the team is on.

Fans believe this deal is a steal for a guy of Diaz's talents. He was one of the most productive hitters last season in the MLB.

The only struggle Diaz had last year was with teammates. He and Randy Arozarena got into a heated exchange following a loss against the Houston Astros in September. It happened in the parking lot of Tropicana Field, but there was no physical contact. It was unclear what the exchange was about, but the two quickly squashed their beef.

The Tampa Bay Rays need to stay healthy in 2023

Tampa Bay Rays v New York Yankees

Aside from extensions, it's been a quiet offseason for the Rays. Their biggest free agent signing came when they acquired pitcher Zach Eflin. That doesn't move the needle for a club that has an above-average pitching rotation.

Their pitching will carry them; Shane McClanahan and Tyler Glasnow are both top starters in the American League. If they can both stay healthy, it's going to be tough for opposing teams to score runs against the Rays.

The Tampa Bay Rays are hoping for a better season from their young star Wander Franco. Franco played in 83 games last season. He underwent surgery after fracturing his wrist on July 9th.

If they can stay relatively healthy this upcoming season, they may surprise some around the league.

