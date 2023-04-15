The Tampa Bay Rays have hit a roadblock up in Toronto. They lost their Friday night game, breaking their 13-game winning streak, which is tied for the best in the league.

The Rays lost their second game in a row on Saturday by a score of 5-2. Toronto pitcher Yusei Kikuchi pitched an impressive game. He went six innings, giving up one run and striking out nine batters.

Tampa Bay Rays @RaysBaseball Back at it tomorrow with Sugar Shane on the hill Back at it tomorrow with Sugar Shane on the hill https://t.co/cpJJnD2O4K

The Rays didn't get the timely hits that they needed against Kikuchi. They were 1-10 with runners in scoring position, while the Blue Jays were 3-9 with runners in scoring position.

The loss brings the Rays' record to 13-2. They're still in first place in the American League East with a three-game lead over the Blue Jays.

"We'll start a new streak tomorrow!" one fan tweeted.

"Tough couple games right after big injuries but this team will bounce back and still win the division. No doubt," another fan tweeted.

Jordan Gentile @JordanGMTL @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Tough couple games right after big injuries but this team will bounce back and still win the division. No doubt #RaysUp @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Tough couple games right after big injuries but this team will bounce back and still win the division. No doubt #RaysUp

Tampa Bay Rays fans are experiencing what all other baseball fans have experienced this year, with their team not meeting expectations. All things considered, they're not too worried about these two recent losses.

Gabriel Robertson @gaberobertson1 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The one thing I think the offense is struggling with is their strike zone discipline. Especially with the rising fastballs that travels out of the zone high @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa The one thing I think the offense is struggling with is their strike zone discipline. Especially with the rising fastballs that travels out of the zone high

Sebastian Alvarez @castlehill814 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Tough to win a game where you go 1-10 with RISP, injuries have already begun to hurt us so early in the season as it feels like everyday Topkin tweets a IL transaction, and the offense didn’t execute. Glimpses of 2022. @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Tough to win a game where you go 1-10 with RISP, injuries have already begun to hurt us so early in the season as it feels like everyday Topkin tweets a IL transaction, and the offense didn’t execute. Glimpses of 2022.

Chad @chad_g24 @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Terrible strike zone but oh well on to the next @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa Terrible strike zone but oh well on to the next

Nolesstudios @nolesstudios @RaysBaseball imagine being so pressed that the rays started off so hot @budweiserusa People are so upset rays are finally losingimagine being so pressed that the rays started off so hot @RaysBaseball @budweiserusa People are so upset rays are finally losing😭imagine being so pressed that the rays started off so hot😂😂

The Rays take on the Blue Jays for the final game of their three-game series on Sunday. Shane McClanahan will take the bump for the Rays, while the Blue Jays will give the ball to Alex Manoah. It should turn out to be a good final game of the series with these two arms.

The Tampa Bay Rays came out of nowhere

Boston Red Sox v Tampa Bay Rays

While many around the league weren't hopeful for the Tampa Bay Rays this year, they didn't think they'd get off to this great of a start. This could be the Rays' year.

Tampa Bay seems to do this all the time. Their roster isn't full of superstars, but their team produces every single year. The team really has a superb coaching staff and developmental staff in their organization.

The pitching staff is phenomenal and will only improve when Tyler Glasnow returns. The hard-throwing righty has missed the start of the season with an oblique injury. He's ramping up to throw on the mound, but there's no timetable for his return.

It won't be surprising if the Rays continue their hot streak throughout the season. They have a roster capable of doing great things this season.

