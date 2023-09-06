Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Zach Eflin gave an honest assessment of his struggles Wednesday night against the Red Sox.

"I felt, like, butt naked stranded on an island somewhere in the middle of the ocean," Eflin said during an interview with Bally Sports Sun. "I didn't really know what I was doing tonight."

Zach Eflin appeared to have difficulty building momentum throughout the game. He had trouble with his mechanics, including hitting Connor Wong on an 0-0 pitch. He also walked Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas with four consecutive balls.

To make matters worse, Eflin came dangerously close to hitting Justin Turner in the face with a pitch. His confusion on the mound was evident.

Despite the pitcher's struggles, the Tampa Bay Rays secured an 8-6 victory in 10 innings against the Red Sox.

How has Zach Eflin's baseball career shaped up so far?

Zach Eflin was chosen as the 33rd pick in the 2012 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres. He played in the Padres' minor league system for three seasons before his career took a significant turn.

On Dec. 18, 2014, Eflin was traded twice in just 24 hours. First, he was included in a deal that sent him to the LA Dodgers. But shortly afterward, he was traded once more, this time to the Philadelphia Phillies.

Zach Eflin made his MLB debut in 2016 with the Phillies. He went on to pitch in 127 games during his seven years with the team. During his time in Philadelphia, he achieved three shutouts.

In 2023, Eflin was traded to the Rays after languishing in the Phillies' bullpen last season. Since then, he has already started in 27 games for the Tampa Bay Rays.

Eflin's performance has improved drastically. He has allowed 139 hits and has a WHIP (Walks plus Hits per Inning Pitched) of 1.028. His ERA of 3.47 is significantly better compared to his Phillies' ERA of 4.49.