Tampa Bay Rays swipe left hander Tyler Alexander off waivers from Tigers

Left handed starting Tyler Anderson is the newest member of the Tampa Bay Rays organization after the team claimed his off of waivers from the Detroit Tigers on November 10.

With the move, the Rays will look to add some experience to the backend of their rotation. In a 2024 season where starting pitching could face more than a few concerns, having the option to use an arm like Anderson's may very well come in handy.

A native of Las Vegas, Tyler Anderson was selected in the first round of the 2011 draft by the Colorado Rockies. After spending the first four seasons on his career pitching in Denver, Anderson became a journeyman, and never found any overwhelming success.

Last season as a member of the Los Angeles Angels, Anderson sported a 5.43 ERA across 27 appearances, amassing a record of 6-6. Once viewed as one of baseball's most exciting young prospects, Tyler Anderson has largely been forgotten about.

Despite their constant financial constraints, the Tampa Bay Rays' rotation was lights-out this season. However, after their starting five put forth the fifth-best ERA in baseball last season, questions are abound for the starting five at the Trop.

Both Jeffrey Springs and Drew Rasmussen are set to miss the first portions of the 2024 season. Shane McClanahan has potential to be one of the best pitchers in baseball, but has recently shown signs of being injury-prone. It is unclear if Anderson will be starting in 2024 for the team, but at least they have the option.

Tyler Alexander will seek to reinvent himself again with the Rays

Anderson has never led MLB in anything, except for home runs allowed in 2018. As such, the move is not exactly a seminal one. Either way, the Rays are an exciting young team and Tyler Anderson is more than capable of building a home there next season.