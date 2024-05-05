"Team is absolutely cruising right now" - Dodgers fans elated as Max Muncy's career night helps team register a 11-2 victory against Braves

The Los Angeles Dodgers are performing at an elite level as expected, with them winning eight of the last 10 games, including their latest 11-2 blowout win against the Atlanta Braves.

Max Muncy in particular had a night to remember after crushing three homers and four RBIs in a dominant win. With the win, the Dodgers improved to 22-13 as they extended their lead in the NL West over the second-placed San Diego Padres (18-18).

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dodgers fans couldn't be more happy as they flocked their way to social media and shared their reactions.

Expand Tweet

"Team is absolutely cruising right now," one fan wrote.

"What a good Birthday gift, dodgers win," another fan posted.

"A win for dodgers is a win for fans," another wrote.

Some fans were elated with the performances of Max Muncy, Tyler Glasnow, and Shohei Ohtani, contributing to the Dodgers' emphatic win over their NL rivals.

Expand Tweet

"Glasnow. 7 innings ER 1. Ohtani 8th Homer of the season. Muncy 3-Homer Game. Dodgers Win," one fan posted.

"Muncy player of the game. Glass bow was solid. And we just love to see Shohei hit them dingers!" one added.

Max Muncy and Shohei Ohtani lead Dodgers offense to belittle Braves pitching

It was a perfect night for Dodgers offense which came alive with almost everyone apart from James Outman getting hits off the board.

MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington Nationals

Two stars that stood out with their performance were Max Muncy who had a career-high night (3 HRs) and Shohei Ohtani who belted his season's eighth homer to become the leader for most home runs by a Japanese-born player.

Not to mention, Tyler Glasnow continues his early bid for NL Cy Young after pitching seven innings in which he only gave two runs and improved his season ERA to 2.70.

"Tonight was a cool night for me all around,” said Muncy. “We got the series win, which is more important to me than anything. (Tyler) Glasnow was amazing tonight. A lot of quality at-bats up and down the lineup. It was fun to watch.”

The last game of the series will be played on Sunday afternoon, with the Dodgers hoping to sweep the Braves.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback