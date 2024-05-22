"Tears in his eyes because of the pain in his elbow" - Guardians' Austin Hedges details Shane Bieber's struggles in final start before injury

Shane Bieber was sidelined early in the season due to his elbow issue. He had a thorough consultation with Dr. Keith Meister, the head physician of Texas Rangers, and decided to have Tommy John Surgery, ending his season very early for this season.

The Cleveland Guardians ace had 12 shutout innings in his only two starts. However, In an interview by Chris Rose on “Chris Rose Sports”, the Guardians catcher, Austin Hedges shared that Bieber was already in immense pain when he took the mound against the Seattle Mariners in April.

However, Bieber stood his ground to support his team, which earned Hedges’ admiration.

“He is one of the biggest role models in my life. We’ll be Facetiming if I ever want to have a hold of him, this guy is only ever sweating, He’s only working,” Hedges said.

“What he did in Seattle to throw like that. Every single pitch he threw in the bullpen warming up for that game was excruciating pain. Tears in his eyes because of the pain in his elbow and goes out, dominates a great lineup.”

Bieber underwent TJ Surgery to reconstruct his ulnar collateral ligament in April and the results “pleased” Dr. Meister. Last year, he was limited to 21 starts due to his elbow issue.

Shane Bieber became emotional in the press announcement last month

Shane Bieber was placed on a 15-day Injured List at first. The Guardians recalled Peter Strzelecki from Triple-A Columbus to replace him. However, Bieber decided to have surgery to eradicate the elbow issue permanently at the cost of the entire season.

During the press announcement in April, the Guardians ace became emotional as he dedicated his offseason to the 2024 season, but it ended very early for him.

“One of the things that is a bit more difficult for me is that throughout the offseason and in spring training, I did figure some things out and my performance was getting back to the place that I knew I was capable of. I was falling back in love with pitching, and I was having a lot of fun," Bieber said.

The Guardians have a 32-17 record, leading the AL Central for the pennant race. They also lead the American League just behind the New York Yankees (33-17).

