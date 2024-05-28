“Tell the offense to go to Triple A”; “We can’t win games if we can’t score runs” - Astros fans annoyed as offensive struggles persist 

Houston Astros fans reacted to Monday’s 3-2 defeat against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park. The Astros bats froze managing to score runs only in a single inning.

In the fifth inning, Jose Abreu hit an RBI single, allowing Jake Meyers to score and Jon Singleton to reach third base. Shortly after, Victor Caratini hit a sacrifice fly, allowing Singleton to score.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Astros fans were quite upset about their team’s loss and took to X/Twitter to release some of their frustration in the comments:

“No surprise we can’t win games if we can’t score runs. The mariners pitching far superior than the Astros offense & that’s a major problem. How about we change up the lineup & move Bregman back to 6 where he was hitting .400. We’re asking to lose games when we don’t follow stats,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

“I'm Tired Of Losing Winnable Games,” another fan said.

“Get some good rest and be ready to play really good tomorrow night,” another fan wrote.

Several fans criticized the team’s offense, especially targeting Astros third baseman Alex Bregman:

“Tell the offense to go to triple a,” a comment reads.

Expand Tweet

“At this point I think I’d be more confident in Jose Abreu batting cleanup than Alex Bregman,” another comment read.

“Bregman either needs to be a leader or shows that he cares about the team and tell espada that he cant be batting 4th anymore. But he wont because its his contract year,” a user wrote.

Alex Bregman went hitless in four at-bats with no runs, RBIs or walks leaving his average at .206 and OPS at .590. Bregman is in the final year of a six-year, $100-year million contract extension he signed in 2019 with the club.

Astros manager Joe Espada expresses support for Jose Abreu as he bounces back from initial struggles

Jose Abreu has returned to the Houston Astros after struggling at the start of the 2024 season and being demoted to the rookie-level Florida complex league. Called up before Monday's game, Abreu's performance was solid despite the Astros' loss.

Discussing his performance, Houston Astros manager Joe Espada said (via MLB.com):

“I thought he was in a much better place with his balance. I thought his body moved really well. He hit that ball into right-center field. He was aggressive. He got on top of that fastball. That was very good to see.”

In his first 22 games of the season, Jose Abreu was hitting .099/.156/.113 before eventually being demoted in late April. The Houston Astros will face the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday in the second game of the four-game series at T-Mobile Park.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback