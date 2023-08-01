Teoscar Hernandez Yankees Rumors: MLB Insider reports on Brian Cashman's interest in OF

The Blue Jays front office dealt fans a big curveball when they announced the trade of outfielder Teoscar Hernandez to the Seattle Mariners last November. Now, it appears clear who won out on the trade.

In return, the Jays received a prospect alongside reliever Erik Swanson. In 49 games this season, Swanson owns a 3.51 ERA alongside 55 strikeouts over 48 innings. Hernandez, meanwhile, has been hitting for the weakest season in modern years.

Despite winning Silver Slugger Awards in both 2020 and 2021 on account of a combined 48 home runs and 150 RBIs. In 2022, he again upted his trade value by hitting .267/.316/.491 with 25 home runs and 77 RBIs. So far this season, Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .238 with 16 home runs and 59 home runs in all 103 of the Mariners' games this season. Additionally, he leads the league in strikeouts, with 243 of them.

"#mariners OF Teoscar Hernandez is drawing interest to many teams looking to add a outfield bat per @jonmorosi. Teams like #phillies #bluejays #giants possibly will be involved." - Last Take

In the run-up to the August 1 MLB trade deadline, insider Jon Morosi was among those linking Hernandez to a possible trade with the New York Yankees.

Since losing captain and star slugger Aaron Judge to a season-jeopardizing injury on June 3, the Yankees have been in disarray. Two of their highest-paid players, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton, are on track for the worst hitting season of their respective careers. Moreover, secondary talents like Harrison Bader and Franchy Cordero have left some serious questions with the Yankees outfield.

"HOLY CR*P TEOSCAR HERNANDEZ" - Gravel

Currently under a one-year, $14 million deal, the Seattle Mariners reportedly had issues agreeing to terms with Teoscar Hernandez at the time of his acquisition.

Ironically, neither the Yankees or the Mariners have reason to be excited about the next few months. Both share an identical 55-51 record, placing them 3.5 games behind them 3.5 behind the Toronto Blue Jays, who occupy the third and final AL Wild Card spot.

Teoscar Hernandez will be a pure rental if he goes to the Yankees

Stripped of good hitting and desperately trying to stay alive, acquiring Hernandez will be a move that Yankees GM Brian Cashman will only make if he sees the postseason. With Judge, Bader, and Stanton set to be the long-term plan in the outfield, there just does not seem to be a spot for Hernandez.