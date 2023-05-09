There is still no timetable for Texas Rangers staff ace Jacob deGrom to return from the injured list.
DeGrom, 34, has been out with right elbow inflammation since leaving an April 28 start against the New York Yankees after four innings.
MLB insider Evan Grant reported in the Dallas Morning News that deGrom apparently will not be ready to return from the IL when he is first eligible on Sunday.
According to the report, deGrom is still just participating in light catch sessions on flat ground, and that there is no schedule for him to throw off a mound. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Grant:
"We're going very easy with it and testing it out."
The April 28 start was the second time in 11 days that Jacob deGrom was removed from the mound in the fourth inning. On April 17, he came out of a no-hitter complaining of wrist soreness, but he still made his next start six days later.
At this point, Rangers fans are just hoping to have a healthy deGrom for the playoffs — provided that the current American League West leaders make it to the postseason.
The 10-year MLB veteran signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers after nine years with the New York Mets. His time in the Big Apple had become as much about how often he was hurt rather than how tremendous he was when healthy. Jacob deGrom started just 38 games over his final three seasons in New York.
Jacob deGrom had one Tommy John Surgery shortly after being drafted by the Mets in 2010. Many Rangers fans assume that he's due for another one.
Of course, MLB's resident deGrom experts — Mets fans — couldn't help but chime in with a heaping helping of crocodile tears for their friends in Dallas/Fort Worth. Perhaps, someday down the road, supporters of the Mets and Rangers can get together in a tavern, have a few beers, and share stories about their personal favorite deGrom injuries. There's plenty to choose from.
Rangers made a big gamble on Jacob deGrom
DeGrom's nine years with the Mets included countless superb outings, but his win-loss record never seemed to match the numbers he put up while on the mound. With New York, he went 82-57 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, and 1,614 strikeouts.
So far with the Rangers, he is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 30-1/3 innings.