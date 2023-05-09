There is still no timetable for Texas Rangers staff ace Jacob deGrom to return from the injured list.

DeGrom, 34, has been out with right elbow inflammation since leaving an April 28 start against the New York Yankees after four innings.

MLB insider Evan Grant reported in the Dallas Morning News that deGrom apparently will not be ready to return from the IL when he is first eligible on Sunday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

According to the report, deGrom is still just participating in light catch sessions on flat ground, and that there is no schedule for him to throw off a mound. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told Grant:

"We're going very easy with it and testing it out."

Evan Grant @Evan_P_Grant



dallasnews.com/sports/rangers… More on injury stuff: Pretty clear now that Jacob deGrom will be out longer than the minimum time. More on injury stuff: Pretty clear now that Jacob deGrom will be out longer than the minimum time. dallasnews.com/sports/rangers…

The April 28 start was the second time in 11 days that Jacob deGrom was removed from the mound in the fourth inning. On April 17, he came out of a no-hitter complaining of wrist soreness, but he still made his next start six days later.

At this point, Rangers fans are just hoping to have a healthy deGrom for the playoffs — provided that the current American League West leaders make it to the postseason.

Jason Kennedy @JasonKennedy8 @Evan_P_Grant At this point we just pray he’s healthy for the playoffs. If the Rangers can sneak in and he’s healthy, I don’t care if he pitches another regular season game. @Evan_P_Grant At this point we just pray he’s healthy for the playoffs. If the Rangers can sneak in and he’s healthy, I don’t care if he pitches another regular season game.

The 10-year MLB veteran signed a five-year, $185 million contract with the Rangers after nine years with the New York Mets. His time in the Big Apple had become as much about how often he was hurt rather than how tremendous he was when healthy. Jacob deGrom started just 38 games over his final three seasons in New York.

Walker Hays @Walker_Hays @Evan_P_Grant Good thing they paid so much for him like they did Fielder and Choo!! Great job!! @Evan_P_Grant Good thing they paid so much for him like they did Fielder and Choo!! Great job!!

Jacob deGrom had one Tommy John Surgery shortly after being drafted by the Mets in 2010. Many Rangers fans assume that he's due for another one.

Maximum Raids @MaximumRaids @Evan_P_Grant Basically let’s wait all year & hope rest takes care of this problem and then have TJ at end of the year so we miss all of 2024 too. I’ve seen the Rangers do this over & over and it never works. @Evan_P_Grant Basically let’s wait all year & hope rest takes care of this problem and then have TJ at end of the year so we miss all of 2024 too. I’ve seen the Rangers do this over & over and it never works.

Luis “Wicho” Mata @spursfan1060 @Evan_P_Grant At this point just Tommy-John him! They are wasting time …. They already wasted their money !!! @Evan_P_Grant At this point just Tommy-John him! They are wasting time …. They already wasted their money !!!

Of course, MLB's resident deGrom experts — Mets fans — couldn't help but chime in with a heaping helping of crocodile tears for their friends in Dallas/Fort Worth. Perhaps, someday down the road, supporters of the Mets and Rangers can get together in a tavern, have a few beers, and share stories about their personal favorite deGrom injuries. There's plenty to choose from.

Rangers made a big gamble on Jacob deGrom

Jacob deGrom #48 in his days with the New York Mets

DeGrom's nine years with the Mets included countless superb outings, but his win-loss record never seemed to match the numbers he put up while on the mound. With New York, he went 82-57 with a 2.55 ERA, 0.998 WHIP, and 1,614 strikeouts.

So far with the Rangers, he is 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA and 45 strikeouts over 30-1/3 innings.

Poll : 0 votes