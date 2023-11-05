After winning the World Series, the Texas Rangers are getting Andrew Heaney and Jose Leclerc back for the 2024 season. Heaney exercised his $13 million player option while the team picked up Leclerc's $6 million team option.

This is huge for a team with the third-lowest odds to win the World Series next season. Only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers sit above them as the favorites next season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some thought Heaney would opt out of his deal and return to the open market, but that is not the case. He will work on himself over the offseason and try and pitch well enough to land a big contract next offseason.

Heaney's return is also huge, given that Jordan Montgomery and Martin Perez are free agents. This is one less arm that the Rangers will have to worry about in the offseason.

"Happy to have them both back," one fan posted.

Expand Tweet

"Love it!" another fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Rangers fans could not be happier to see Heaney and Leclerc returning. The offseason is off to a successful start in the Lone Star State.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Picking up Leclerc's option was a no-brainer for the Rangers. He was a fundamental part of the team's success in the postseason, and quality relievers are hard to come by.

After retaining Andrew Heaney and Jose Leclerc, the Texas Rangers still have work to do in the offseason

World Series - Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Texas Rangers - Game Two

After announcing that Andrew Heaney and Jose Leclerc will return next season, the Texas Rangers still have some work to do in the offseason. They have six pitchers that are now free agents, including Jordan Montgomery. Aside from Montgomery, Martin Perez, Aroldis Chapman, Will Smith, Jake Odorizzi, and Ian Kennedy are free agents.

Texas will try its best to re-sign Montgomery, but his postseason performances will make it hard to secure him for the right price. However, the Rangers have money to spend, and they are not afraid to do so.

If the Rangers want to go a different direction, Aaron Nola, Sonny Gray, and Blake Snell will be their next best options. They will likely be interested in Japanese flamethrower Yoshinobu Yamamoto, but so will the rest of the league.

It will be interesting to see what the Rangers do over the offseason to fill in the holes they have in the pitching department.