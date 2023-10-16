After defeating the Astros 2-0 in Game 1 of the ALCS, the Texas Rangers improved their 2023 postseason record to 6-0. With Astros ace getting the start in Game 2, fans wondered if the Rangers' unbelievable streak would come to and end.

However, the exact opposite seems to be playing out. After giving up a pair of singles, Framber Valdez committed a heinous throwing error on a soft bouncer, allowing Marcus Semien to score the first run of the game. Three singles later, the Astros found themselves down 4-0 with only one out in the top of the first inning.

"It's 4-0 Rangers in the first! WOW! FOX/FS1" - FOX Sports: MLB

For the Houston Astros, who are the defending champions and competing in their seventh straight ALCS, it's safe to say that nobody expected this. Fans quickly took to social media to express their shock at the situation in the early stages of the game.

Many fans seem to be on the side of the Texas Rangers as they look to unseat the Astros, viewed by many as a modern dynasty. Fans are scarcely willing to forget the 2017 sign-stealing scandal, in which among other things, the Astros' agents banged on a trash can in the outfield to relay pitching signs to their hitters.

When Adolis Garcia crossed the plate to extend the Texas Rangers' lead to 4-0, it represented the 38th run scored of the postseason, more than any other team. Additionally, with 63 hits, the Rangers have connected more than any other team in the playoffs.

If the early lead holds up, it will be the seventh straight victory of the postseason for the Rangers, setting an MLB record. Despite finishing as a Wild Card, the Rangers swept the 98-win Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round before toppling the 101-win Baltimore Orioles in the ALDS in three straight games.

Are the Texas Rangers for real?

Despite holding the lead in the AL West for about 140 days in the regular season, the Texas Rangers coughed up the division title to the Astros in the dying days of the season. Now, with a commanding lead in the early stages of Game 2, it appears as though the scales are being made even. Although the Rangers have not seen postseason action since the 2016 season, you could not be blamed for thinking they are as used to these clutch situation as the Astros are. Now, only six wins stand between them and the ultimate prize.