"That was absolutely depressing to watch" - Astros fans disheartened as team succumb to 5-0 loss against Mariners amid offensive woes

The Houston Astros faced a tough 5-0 loss against the Mariners on Saturday at Minute Maid Park. The Astros had some moments where they looked like they might score but the Mariners pitcher Logan Gilbert shut them down each time.

In the first inning, Yordan Alvarez got a hit, Alex Bregman walked, but Jeremy Pena’s hit to the fielder led to an out. The Astros had players on first and second base with one out, but Gilbert got a double play to end the seventh inning.

The Houston Astros recorded eight scoreless innings against the Mariners’ Logan Gilbert. Seeing their favorite team in such a state, Astros fans were quite furious in a recent tweet sharing the game’s result.

The Astros faithful expressed their frustration by highlighting the clubs’ poor performance.

“That was absolutely depressing to watch,” a fan wrote.

“Bad performance but an even more terrible game plan. If you know the Pitcher is that good. Maybe try taking some pitches to get him out of there sooner,” another fan wrote.

“Nice effort, guys! Made the Mariners throw a whole 106 pitches. Pathetic,” a user said.

Many others criticized the franchise’s efforts, especially calling out the players for their struggles at the plate.

“Astros need to hire a hitting specialist who's able to train these players how to apply plate discipline. They currently have none,” someone wrote.

“Bregman is horrible what is he doing on the clean-up spot,” a comment reads.

“In a year full of awful efforts ... the was the worst one of all,” a hurt fan wrote.

Astros Manager Joe Espada discusses offensive woes against Logan Gilbert

It was the second time this 2024 season, after a 6-0 defeqt against the Washington Nationals, that the Houston Astros’ offense has been completely shut out. Talking about the franchise’s scoreless streak against the Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert, Astros manager Joe Espada said (via Houston Chronicle):

“He’s got really good stuff. He’s got the explosive fastball, he’s got the slider. If you don’t get him in the zone, he’s a really tough guy to hit. And we just expanded the zone today against him. But he’s got some really good stuff. You have to tip your hat to him.”

The Houston Astros took the first game 5-3 against the Seattle Mariners. Sunday’s showdown on May 5 will decide the winner of the three-game series.

