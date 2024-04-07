"That was too close but a W is a W" - Fans elated as Giancarlo Stanton's stellar performance helps Yankees to win the thriller against Blue Jays

On Saturday, the New York Yankees had a close 9-8 win against the Toronto Blue Jays. Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton hit home runs, which helped the franchise bounce back from their 0-3 defeat on Friday against the Blue Jays.

Stanton’s performance was particularly noteworthy after his struggles at the beginning of the season, going 3 for 24. He went 3 for 4 with a homer against the Blue Jays giving the Yankees a 3-0 lead.

In a recent tweet by “Talkin' Yanks” sharing the game’s result and appreciating Giancarlo Stanton’s stellar performance, many fans reacted to the news.

Yankees fans praised Stanton while also addressing the franchise’s struggles with its bullpen:

“Hope Stanton continues to build on his last 6 ABs or so,” one fan said.

“Win is a win offense was excellent bullpen scaring me yanks up 9-2 game should be over and not have to bring in clay good win finish the series tmr,” another fan said.

“That was too close but a W is a W,” a comment reads.

The game's tension got to some fans and they let it all out in the comments:

"I barely suffer a heart attack!!" a user wrote.

Yankees’ Juan Soto hit two singles that gave the franchise a 9-2 lead in the sixth inning. Luke Weaver earned his third win of the season despite a high 6.35 ERA, allowing three runs over two innings.

Yankees bullpen suffers setback as reliever Jonathan Loaisiga to undergo season ending surgery

On Saturday, New York Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga announced that he will undergo surgery on his right elbow to fix a ligament that will end his 2024 season.

While playing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Loaisiga experienced pain in the elbow and underwent an MRI the next day. After the results revealed the issue, he was placed on a 60-day injured list.

“My mind isn’t on that right now. My mind is on going to see the doctor, getting the surgery and the recovery. And then see what happens in the future,” Loaisiga said (via ESPN).

Jonathan Loaisiga inked a 1-year, $2.5 million contract with the Yankees and will be a free agent after 2024. Loaisiga has been in the pinstripes for seven years, in which he had a record of 19-11 with a 3.44 ERA, 207 strikeouts and 72 walks in 219.2 innings pitched.

