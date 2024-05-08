"That disrespect got exactly what it deserved" - MLB fans react as insider's no-hitter prediction for Yoshinobu Yamamoto lasts one pitch

Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto has been in top form, while the Miami Marlins have been the complete opposite. So when the game was set to begin and Yamamoto stood ready to fire his first pitch, MLB Insider Greg Amsinger boldly proclaimed that the Marlins were on no-hit watch. The game hadn't even technically begun, and he was already singing Yamamoto's praises.

However, that didn't last long at all. In fact, it lasted just one pitch. A perfect game, no-hitter, and shutout were all lost on the very first toss of the game as Jazz Chisholm Jr. took Yamamoto's first pitch all the way out of the park.

The announcer's jinx often rears its head at times, but this may have been an all-time jinx. Yamamoto broke his scoreless innings streak on the first pitch right after an MLB Network host said he might throw a no-hitter.

Fans saw the viral moment, and most were none too pleased by that claim and were glad that Chisholm tarnished it with one swing of the bat.

"I don't care how garbage my Marlins are right now, that overrated franchise will never No-Hit us," one fan proudly proclaimed.

"Greg needs to sit out for the rest of the season," another said.

"MLB Network has ALWAYS been absolutely trash, tone deaf," an angry fan said.

"I knew as soon as he said that, he put the curse on it," one person replied.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounces back after first pitch debacle

Yoshinobu Yamamoto tried to groove a fastball right down the middle to start the game, but Jazz Chisholm Jr. deposited the ball into the right-center field seats to give the Marlins an early lead.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto bounced back after his bad start

The Dodgers, and Yamamoto, bounced back. Max Muncy hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning and they never looked back, winning the game 8-2.

For Yamamoto, it was another sterling outing. He ended up going eight strong innings, allowing just five hits and two runs with five strikeouts.

